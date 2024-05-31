All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ramstein IT Coalition raises €58 million for Ukraine

Economichna PravdaFriday, 31 May 2024, 20:39
Ramstein IT Coalition raises €58 million for Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The IT Coalition of Ukraine's allies led by Estonia and Luxembourg has already raised more than 58 million euros in financial and material contributions.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry press service

The IT Coalition Steering Group met in Tallinn this week, where the initiative's participants and observers summed up the first supplies of equipment to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

During the meeting, Spain also announced its intention to join the IT Coalition in the near future. In addition, the member countries of the initiative confirmed new contributions of 22 million euros from Luxembourg, Iceland, Estonia and Belgium.

Quote: "At the beginning of May, the first laptops, monitors and other communication devices arrived in Ukraine.  Estonia makes an additional contribution of 2 million euros. This will be mostly used for the development of the Oberih system, which enables the registration of those who are eligible to the Ukrainian military service," said Tuuli Duneton, Deputy Defence Minister for Policy Planning of Estonia.

In total, the initiative has already raised more than 58 million euros in financial and material contributions. The IT Coalition currently includes 12 countries working to support the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of IT, communications and cybersecurity.

Background: Denmark allocated DKK 91 million (about US$13.3 million) for projects to support cybersecurity and defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: