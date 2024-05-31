Ramstein IT Coalition raises €58 million for Ukraine

The IT Coalition of Ukraine's allies led by Estonia and Luxembourg has already raised more than 58 million euros in financial and material contributions.

The IT Coalition Steering Group met in Tallinn this week, where the initiative's participants and observers summed up the first supplies of equipment to Ukraine.

During the meeting, Spain also announced its intention to join the IT Coalition in the near future. In addition, the member countries of the initiative confirmed new contributions of 22 million euros from Luxembourg, Iceland, Estonia and Belgium.

Quote: "At the beginning of May, the first laptops, monitors and other communication devices arrived in Ukraine. Estonia makes an additional contribution of 2 million euros. This will be mostly used for the development of the Oberih system, which enables the registration of those who are eligible to the Ukrainian military service," said Tuuli Duneton, Deputy Defence Minister for Policy Planning of Estonia.

In total, the initiative has already raised more than 58 million euros in financial and material contributions. The IT Coalition currently includes 12 countries working to support the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of IT, communications and cybersecurity.

Background: Denmark allocated DKK 91 million (about US$13.3 million) for projects to support cybersecurity and defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

