Critical infrastructure on fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike

The Russians have once again targeted critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, causing a fire.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: A fire broke out covering an area of 400 square metres due to the strike. Firefighters have successfully extinguished it.

It was not specified what kind of critical infrastructure was hit.

No casualties were reported.

Over 100 firefighters and 33 fire appliances were involved in extinguishing the fire.

