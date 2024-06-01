Russians attack Myrnohrad with bombs: five people wounded – photo
Saturday, 1 June 2024, 13:21
The Russian army attacked Myrnohrad at 22:10 on 31 May with two D-30 SN glide bombs, hitting a residential area and injuring five people.
Source: Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk Oblast
Details: Five citizens who were in their homes sustained mine-blast injuries, cut wounds and shrapnel wounds.
Four men aged 22 to 43 years and a 40-year-old woman received medical assistance.
Apartment buildings, cars and an educational institution were damaged in the town.
