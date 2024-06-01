All Sections
Zelenskyy: Everything that is a frozen conflict is a war – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 June 2024, 14:33
Zelenskyy: Everything that is a frozen conflict is a war – video
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is certain that any frozen conflict is a war, whether it is a slow war, a gradual occupation, or a frozen conflict between the parties.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian

Quote: "And there will come a moment when, for one reason or another, it [the conflict - ed.] will be unfrozen. The occupier will always find a justification.

They need a pause to solidify their position on the battlefield. Determine where they fall short. We are aware of this. We have the same deficiency, and we discuss it freely...

They [the Russian Federation - ed.] have more weapons than we do, but they also have a shortage: skilled soldiers, artillery shells and missiles.

As a result, this pause will benefit them and not us. They will become stronger, and then, just like with Normandy Format agreements, they will acquire strength, and they will be able to issue an ultimatum – to recognise all [occupied - ed.] territories [as belonging to Russia - ed.], to leave the Alliance, to abandon European integration, and many other requirements."

Details: The president recalled the occupation of Donbas and how, despite the absence of active hostilities until 2022, Ukrainians were nevertheless killed by Russian strikes.

