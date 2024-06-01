All Sections
US ready to take action against Chinese banks for supporting Russia

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 1 June 2024, 16:59
US ready to take action against Chinese banks for supporting Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The United States and other Western countries are ready to take action against Chinese firms and financial institutions for supporting Russia.

Source: Reuters, citing Kurt Campbell, US Deputy Secretary of State

Details: Washington is considering imposing sanctions on Chinese firms, focusing on those that directly help Russia in the war.

"I think where we are primarily focused is on Chinese companies that have been involved in a systematic way in supporting Russia.

We've also looked closely at financial institutions," Kurt Campbell said while answering journalists’ questions during a meeting with the deputy foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea.

During the meeting, representatives of the United States, South Korea and Japan pledged to continue to work closely together to strengthen economic security, including through the Minerals Security Partnership projects, which seek to reduce dependence on China and Russia for critical resources needed for high-tech applications.

The Allies also vowed to work even more closely to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure, its recovery, and efforts to hold Russia accountable for its actions.

Background:

OpenAI has discovered instances of its artificial intelligence (AI) models being used to create and spread disinformation linked to Russia, China, Iran and Israel.

