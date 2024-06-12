All Sections
Gas workers and military began to develop protection for underground gas storage facilities after heavy attacks

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 12 June 2024, 16:53
Gas workers and military began to develop protection for underground gas storage facilities after heavy attacks
Hand wheels are seen fixed to valves at the Dashava. Stock photo: Getty Images

On 30 May, Ukrtransgaz, a subsidiary of Naftogaz of Ukraine (the country's largest national oil and gas company), signed an agreement with the Central Design Institute of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine without a tender to develop protection for its facilities worth UAH 1.16 million (USD 29,000). 

Source: Nashi Hroshi, a Ukrainian outlet focused on finances, with reference to Prozorro, Ukraine's public state procurement system 

Details: The publication wrote that the first powerful attack on gas storage facilities in Lviv Oblast took place this spring. In it, the Russians used Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, in particular.

"Some of the equipment was damaged in March-April as a result of the attack. But so far, there have been no critical consequences. Lviv gas storage facilities are accumulating gas for the heating season throughout Ukraine," Nashi Hroshi writes. 

The designers of the Ministry of Defence have to develop conceptual engineering proposals for the construction of protective structures at critical infrastructure facilities. The procurement was carried out without trading in accordance with the Features of Public Procurement during Martial Law, as it concerns the protection of oil and gas facilities.

Nashi Hroshi wrote that the economic reasoning states that Ukrtransgaz is a particularly important facility in the oil and gas industry. 

As a result of air attacks on its facilities, production facilities, equipment and underground gas storage systems were damaged. 

"The purchase was made to bring the technical security of Ukrtransgaz's critical infrastructure and critical facilities to a state that will meet the security and defence requirements of martial law. The goal is also to prevent damage and destruction of technological equipment, components and assemblies used for underground gas storage," the publication wrote. 

Background:

  • As a result of the Russian attack on 7 June, two oil depots in Ukraine were hit by drones.

