Former Russian spy professor sentenced to over 6 years in prison in Estonia

Former University of Tartu professor Vyacheslav Morozov, accused of spying for Russia, was found guilty of treason against Estonia by the Harju County Court on Tuesday, 18 June.

Source: ERR, European Pravda reports

Details: Morozov was found guilty of acting against the Republic of Estonia on behalf of foreign intelligence.

The indictment reported that Morozov collected information about Estonia's domestic, defence and security policies, as well as about people and infrastructure related to these areas.

In particular, he allegedly provided foreign intelligence with information on the political situation in Estonia and its relations with the EU.

Margo Palloson, the Director General of the Estonian Security Police, previously reported that Morozov shared information with Russian special services.

Palloson said that the meetings with Russian special services took place in Russia, where Morozov travelled "with some regularity".

The Estonian Scientific Information System ETIS indicated that Morozov worked at St Petersburg State University until 2010, and was associated with the University of Tartu after that.

In 2016-2023, he held the position of Professor of European Union and Russian Studies in Tartu, and from 1 September 2023 to 11 January 2024, he was a Professor of International Political Theory.

The court sentenced Morozov to 6 years and 3 months in prison. The term of imprisonment begins on 3 January 2024, the date when Morozov was detained on suspicion of committing the crime.

Background: In May, a pro-Kremlin politician was sentenced for espionage in Estonia.

