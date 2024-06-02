Explosion rocks Odesa after report of high-speed projectile moving towards it

The map of air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine. Photo: alerts

An explosion occurred in the city of Odesa on the afternoon of 2 June after the Ukrainian military reported that a high-speed target was heading towards the city.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Odesa Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov

Details: Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that a high-speed projectile was approaching the city. An air-raid warning had been issued prior to that.

Trukhanov then reported an explosion in the city.

The Odesa OMA and the mayor's office urged people to take shelter.

