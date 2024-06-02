All Sections
Explosion rocks Odesa after report of high-speed projectile moving towards it

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 June 2024, 11:46
The map of air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine. Photo: alerts

An explosion occurred in the city of Odesa on the afternoon of 2 June after the Ukrainian military reported that a high-speed target was heading towards the city.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Odesa Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov

Details: Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that a high-speed projectile was approaching the city. An air-raid warning had been issued prior to that.

Trukhanov then reported an explosion in the city.

The Odesa OMA and the mayor's office urged people to take shelter.

Support UP or become our patron!

