Canada's Roshel to build defence plant in Ukraine: company reveals details

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 5 June 2024, 10:06
Photo: MIL.IN.UA

Roshel, a Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer, is planning to invest tens of millions of dollars in a new facility in Ukraine.

Source: Ekonomichna Pravda 

Details: Roman Shimonov, the company's CEO, said the decision to open a plant in Ukraine has already been made. The company expects to invest "tens of millions of dollars" and create "hundreds" of new jobs. The plant will be focused on both the Ukrainian and European markets.

"Ukraine has a strong infrastructure left over from the collapse of the USSR, and not all of it is being used effectively. You have cheap electricity, labour, production chains which are being built up, and many people educated to university level and beyond. When we hire Ukrainians, we see a big difference compared to people from other regions with no production culture," said Shimonov.

A total of 200 of the company's employees are internally displaced persons from Ukraine. Shimonov says many of them are eager to come back home. Roshel expects to employ some of them at the new Ukrainian facility.

The company's main product is the Senator armoured vehicle, 1,140 of which have been supplied to Ukraine's Defence Forces. Ukraine receives these vehicles from partners and purchases them with its own funds.

Subjects: weaponsmilitary industrial complexCanada
