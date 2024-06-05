EBRD to allocate €300 million for Ukraine's energy sector

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), have signed a memorandum of understanding. The memorandum provides that the EBRD will accumulate €300 million to support Ukraine's energy sector.

Details: "This support will help us achieve our goal of ensuring a stable and uninterrupted power supply throughout Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

The report says that the funds will be used by state-owned energy companies Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo and Ukrnafta to restore generating capacity and infrastructure, as well as to build new decentralised generation.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the EBRD has provided €4 billion in funding to Ukraine.

