First batch of Ukrainian flour arrives in Gaza Strip

Ukraine has sent its first batch of wheat flour to Palestine. It has been delivered to the Gaza Strip.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "The vessel with 1,000 tonnes of wheat flour for Palestine has arrived from Türkiye to Jordan within the Grain from Ukraine programme and has been delivered to the Gaza Strip."

In total, Ukraine plans to deliver over 7,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Gaza with the support of donors, specifically Norway, Austria, Estonia, France and Iceland, within this initiative.

Background:

Since the foundation of the Grain From Ukraine programme, Ukraine has sent 221,000 tonnes of agricultural products to 10 countries in Africa and Asia.

Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria started conducting joint anti-mine operations in the Black Sea in order to make shipping more secure, specifically for Ukrainian grain export.

