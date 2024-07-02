All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian companies' revenues fell by third due to sanctions

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 2 July 2024, 11:06
Russian companies' revenues fell by third due to sanctions
Photo: The Moscow Times's Telegram canal

The analytical portal of the Federal Tax Service of Russia (FTS) has reported that the total revenue of Russian companies in 2023 fell by 36% to RUB 814 trillion (US$9 trillion). 

Source: Russian version of The Moscow Times. 

Details: In the first year of the war against Ukraine, the figure exceeded the quadrillion mark for the first time and amounted to RUB 1.26 trillion (US$14 billion), The Moscow Times said. 

Advertisement:

The decline in organisations' revenues last year was due to external sanctions: companies need to rebuild their logistics and production processes, explained Andrei Borodkin, CEO of the Russian Tekhzor Group of Companies. 

It is noted that since the infrastructure of economic relations between businesses and Russia’s "friendly" countries was not sufficiently developed, new trade and financial ties had to be built last year. 

Overall, however, the situation with the profitability of organisations in 2023 was quite positive, with indicators at 2019 levels. Some industries have moved from being consistently unprofitable to profitable, including mechanical engineering. This is directly related to the war in Ukraine and state defence procurement, but also to import substitution. 

Advertisement:

Background

  • The Russian government has set a goal of reproducing Western microchips from the mid-2000s by 2028. 
  • Profits in Russia's coal mining sector plummeted by 93% in the first four months of 2024 to just RUB 14.3 billion (roughly US$161.2 million).

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: