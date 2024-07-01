Leap into past: Russia will try to reproduce 2000s-era Western microchips by 2028

The Russian government has set a goal of reproducing Western microchips from the mid-2000s by 2028.

Source: Russian online newspaper The Moscow Times

Details: The Russian government has set 2028 as the deadline for launching mass production of 65-nm microchips in the country. This task has been entrusted to the Zelenograd-based Mikron company, part of the Element group of companies.

In 2011, Mikron reached an agreement with the French-Italian component manufacturer STMicroelectronics to commence production of these microchips. However, in 2014, cooperation was suspended following the sanctions imposed on Russia due to its annexation of Crimea, says a source in the microelectronics market.

At present, Mikron produces semiconductors based on 180-90-nm process technologies. This technology makes it possible to produce microchips for transport cards, Internet equipment, and a narrow range of general-purpose processors.

However, 65-nanometer processors were first developed in 2005, with mass production by leading global microelectronics manufacturers like Intel, AMD, IBM, and others starting in 2006-2007. As of now, global semiconductor manufacturers – for example, Taiwan's TSMC – have advanced to mastering the 2-nanometer process technology.

Background:

Japan has imposed trade restrictions on Chinese companies as part of a new round of sanctions against individuals and groups supporting Russia's war against Ukraine.

The United States sharply expanded sanctions against Russia, including those against Chinese companies that sell semiconductors to Russia.

