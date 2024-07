A 58-year-old man was seriously injured in a landmine explosion in Charivne, Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast, on 2 July.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The detonation resulted in a blast injury and the traumatic amputation of the victim's foot."

Details: The man has been hospitalised. Doctors have assessed his condition as moderate.

