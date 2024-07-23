57% of state budget spending: Ukraine has spent US$21.5 billion on security and defence since January

The general fund of Ukraine’s state budget spent UAH 888.4 billion (about US$21.5 billion) on security and defence between January and June 2024.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance on Telegram

Details: According to a statement by the Ministry, the funds were directed to:

financial support for military personnel, soldiers and officers, and police;

purchasing military/special equipment, weapons, ammunition, means of defence, personal protective equipment (helmets, body armour and other special equipment), fuel and lubricants, and food;

medical care;

other expenses as required by the relevant bodies and formations.

The Ministry of Finance’s press service said UAH 155.6 billion (about US$3.7 billion) was spent on security and defence from the state budget in June.

The Ministry urges citizens to support Ukraine's Armed Forces by paying taxes honestly and investing in war bonds.

Background: In June 2024, the Ministry of Finance transferred UAH 27.2 billion (about US$659 million) to municipal budgets, which is 90.3% of the scheduled funding.

