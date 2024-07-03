All Sections
Zelenskyy announced new aid programmes for Ukrainians in times of electricity shortages

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 21:42
Zelenskyy announced new aid programmes for Ukrainians in times of electricity shortages
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (government) will soon present the programmes created to help Ukrainians during the electricity shortages.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address

Quote: "I held meetings with government officials today – Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine; Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine; Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister; and Serhii Marchenko, Minister of Finances of Ukraine. There are already clear details of new decisions for Ukrainians – new programmes that will help people during electricity shortages, as well as those concerning the stabilisation of mobile connection."

He added that "now we need to provide maximum opportunities to ensure generation - the creation of a new decentralised generation, and there will be financial resources for this".

"Shortly, the government will provide specific details," Zelenskyy stated.

Background: 

A part of the power generation will be put back into operation in the 20s of July, which will lead to a significant easing of the stabilisation outage schedules.

The situation with the availability of electricity will ease in August after scheduled repairs of nuclear power units and changes in weather conditions.

If the Russians completely stop attacking power facilities, then it will be quite realistic to resume power generation by next spring and summer in order to prevent power shortages.

