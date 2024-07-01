All Sections
Power engineers reveal when power consumption limitations in Ukraine may be eased

Economichna PravdaMonday, 1 July 2024, 19:04
Power engineers reveal when power consumption limitations in Ukraine may be eased
Stock Photo: Getty Image

The situation with the availability of electricity will improve in August with the conclusion of planned repairs at Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and a change of weather.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Energoatom, Ukraines state nuclear energy regulator, in a broadcast of Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "We expect the repairs at some nuclear power units to be finished in August, and there will be more electricity available for use. On the other hand, we hope that weather conditions will not be harsh, and the consumption of energy in the Ukrainian power system will not be excessive. We expect an increased generation capacity in August after the repairs are over, which will make the situation easier."

At the moment, constant attacks, heat and limited possibilities of power import affect the frequency of power outages.

"The summer repairs campaign is underway at many power plants. This repair campaign is needed so that we have as much energy as possible produced by the available power plants, mainly the nuclear ones," Kudrytskyi noted.

Background:

  • A full-day scheduled power outage will be implemented on 2 July.  
  • Power engineers are considering several scenarios for the winter, as it is expected to be hard on Ukraine’s power system.
  • The salaries of top managers of Ukrenergo are about 250,000-300,000 hryvnias (about US$7,400) a month, meanwhile Kudrytskyi earns about 420,000 hryvnias (about US$10,300) monthly.

