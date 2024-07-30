All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone damages substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 30 July 2024, 12:40
Russian drone damages substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Substation equipment in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been damaged in a Russian drone attack.

Source: the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "Equipment at a substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been damaged due to a drone attack."

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, 2,465 households were disconnected in Chernihiv Oblast due to Russian attacks.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast the falling of a UAV led to partial power outages at a substation and local industrial facilities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energyattackDnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
energy
Russians attack mine in Donetsk Oblast and energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Drones attack Russia: substations on fire in Belgorod and Oryol oblasts – video
IAEA experts heard explosions around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site over past week
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: