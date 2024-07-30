Russian drone damages substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 12:40
Substation equipment in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been damaged in a Russian drone attack.
Source: the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Quote: "Equipment at a substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been damaged due to a drone attack."
Advertisement:
Meanwhile, 2,465 households were disconnected in Chernihiv Oblast due to Russian attacks.
In Zaporizhzhia Oblast the falling of a UAV led to partial power outages at a substation and local industrial facilities.
Support UP or become our patron!