Russian drone damages substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Substation equipment in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been damaged in a Russian drone attack.

Source: the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "Equipment at a substation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has been damaged due to a drone attack."

Meanwhile, 2,465 households were disconnected in Chernihiv Oblast due to Russian attacks.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast the falling of a UAV led to partial power outages at a substation and local industrial facilities.

