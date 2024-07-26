IAEA experts heard explosions around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site over past week

The experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) present at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have been hearing explosions and shots at different distances from the plant over the past week.

Source: press service of the IAEA

Quote: "Over the past week, the IAEA experts stationed at the ZNPP have conducted several walkdowns focused on monitoring maintenance activities across the site [of the ZNPP – ed.]."

Details: At the same time, the agency reports that the experts have carried out several inspections focused on monitoring maintenance activities across the site as well as the availability of necessary spare parts for the plant.

Over the last few days, the IAEA team observed ongoing maintenance of the components of the main electrical transformer of reactor unit 3, which were being disassembled for servicing.

The experts also monitored planned maintenance activities in the reactor hall and the nuclear auxiliary building of unit 6, including the refuelling machine crane and the heat exchangers. The team was also able to observe the maintenance of some electrical as well as instrumentation and control equipment.

"When visiting the same unit’s turbine hall, the team was once again not granted access to its western part," the report says.

Background:

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution on security and safety of Ukrainian nuclear facilities, specifically the Zaporizhzhia NPP, initiated by Ukraine.

In late June, the IAEA reported that an external radiation monitoring station was destroyed by Russian attacks and a blaze.

