All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia's recent attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 11 civilians and injure 43

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 July 2024, 08:40
Russia's recent attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 11 civilians and injure 43
The city of Selydove on 5 July. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces killed 11 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 5 July: 5 in Selydove, 3 in Chasiv Yar and 1 each in Komar, Toretsk and Ukrainka.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Another 43 people in the oblast were injured. 

Advertisement:

Namely, 15 people were injured in Selydove, and 18 in Komar.

Two more people suffered in Ukrainka, three in Toretsk, and one civilian was injured in each of the towns and settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanivka, Perebudova, Sloviansk and Druzhba.

In total, the number of people killed in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, has risen to 2,064.

Advertisement:

Background: Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on a business in the city of Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, and also targeted the city with cluster munitions and FAB-500 unguided bombs, killing 5 and injuring 11 people.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians drop aerial bombs on business in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, killing at least 5 people and injuring 11 others – photos
Russians attack town in Donetsk Oblast with Smerch MLRS: one killed and one injured
Russian forces target Komar, Donetsk Oblast: 1 civilian killed, 14 injured – photo
RECENT NEWS
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
20:24
Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos
19:56
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: