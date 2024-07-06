Russia's recent attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 11 civilians and injure 43

The city of Selydove on 5 July. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces killed 11 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 5 July: 5 in Selydove, 3 in Chasiv Yar and 1 each in Komar, Toretsk and Ukrainka.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Another 43 people in the oblast were injured.

Namely, 15 people were injured in Selydove, and 18 in Komar.

Two more people suffered in Ukrainka, three in Toretsk, and one civilian was injured in each of the towns and settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanivka, Perebudova, Sloviansk and Druzhba.

In total, the number of people killed in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, has risen to 2,064.

Background: Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on a business in the city of Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, and also targeted the city with cluster munitions and FAB-500 unguided bombs, killing 5 and injuring 11 people.

