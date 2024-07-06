Russian forces shell Nikopol, killing a woman
Saturday, 6 July 2024, 14:28
Russian forces shelled the Chervonohryhorivka hromada in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a 65-year-old woman. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: Russian shelling damaged several private houses, outbuildings, and greenhouses, as well as a garage and a scooter.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!