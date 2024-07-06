Russian forces shell Nikopol, killing a woman

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces shelled the Chervonohryhorivka hromada in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a 65-year-old woman. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian shelling damaged several private houses, outbuildings, and greenhouses, as well as a garage and a scooter.

