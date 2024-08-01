Türkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

The "most ambitious prisoner exchange in recent years" between Russia and Western nations took place in Ankara on 1 August, the National Intelligence Organisation of Türkiye (MIT) has reported.

Source: TRT Haber, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the Turkish side, 26 prisoners who had been held in prisons across seven countries – the USA, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and Belarus – have been released as part of the operation.

Quote from the news report: "Ten prisoners, two of whom were children, have been sent to Russia as part of the exchange operation; thirteen prisoners to Germany; three prisoners to the United States; and three to Türkiye. A total of seven aircraft – two from the United States and one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Russia – were used in the operation."

The Turkish side has confirmed that the following individuals have been freed in the exchange: German citizen Rico Krieger; FSB officer Vadim Krasikov; Russian opposition leader Ilya Yashin; Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich; and US marine Paul Whelan.

Turkish intelligence says they mediated the exchange, as well as coordinating and ensuring the security of the process. A July meeting in Türkiye between representatives of the seven countries was one of the final stages.

"After completing the procedures for coordinating with the participating countries, assessing the prisoners’ health, and meeting other prerequisites, the prisoners were placed on aircraft belonging to the countries they were scheduled to travel to, with the MİT's approval and guidance," the report said.

The Insider earlier shared a list of prisoners to be exchanged. Russia agreed to free:

Evan Gershkovich,

Vladimir Kara-Murza,

Lilia Chanysheva,

Ilya Yashin,

Ksenia Fadeeva,

Andrei Pivovarov,

Paul Whelan,

Alsu Kurmasheva,

Oleg Orlov,

Alexandra Skochilenko,

Demuri Voronin,

Kevin Lik,

Rico Krieger,

Patrick Schoebel ,

Herman Moyzhes,

Vadim Ostanin.

In return, Western countries freed:

Vadim Krasikov (Germany),

Artem Dultsev (Slovenia),

Anna Dultseva (Slovenia),

Mikhail Mikushin (Norway)

Pavel Rubtsov (Polandі),

Roman Seleznev (USA),

Vladislav Klyushin (USA),

Vadim Konoshchenok (USA).

In recent days, the media had noticed signs of a potential major prisoner swap between several Western countries and Russia and Belarus. The United States, Germany, Slovenia and the United Kingdom were reported to be involved in this potential swap.

The trial of a pair of spies from Russia ended yesterday in Slovenia, with media reporting that they would be exchanged.

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko decided to pardon German citizen Rico Krieger, who had been sentenced to death for supposedly working for the "Ukrainian special services". The reasons for the decision were not revealed, but Krieger's pardon is also linked to the prisoner swap.

