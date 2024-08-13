Estonia sends ambulances and medical equipment to Ukraine
Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 09:58
Estonia has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the form of five fully equipped ambulances and medical equipment.
Source: European Pravda, citing Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
The donated equipment includes electric aspirators, defibrillators, drug dosing and administration devices, as well as stretchers, medical vacuum mattresses, and more.
Raul Adlas, Chief Physician of the Tallinn Ambulance Service, said that Tallinn has sent a total of 11 fully equipped ambulances to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.
The donated vehicles were actively used by Tallinn Ambulance until 2023, but new vehicles were purchased to replace them last year.
Background:
- Ukrainian cities will receive an additional 68 large generators for critical infrastructure from the European Union.
- Finland also announced that it will provide an additional €2 million to support elderly Ukrainians in frontline areas.
