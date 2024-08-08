Enhanced customs control at Estonia-Russia border takes effect

Estonia has introduced enhanced customs controls on its border with Russia starting from 8 August.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This new measure applies to all border checkpoints on the Estonia-Russia border, including in Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula.

The Estonian government emphasised that this is being done to prevent the entry of sanctioned goods into Russia.

Quote from Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi: "The declared destination is often listed as a third country, but we do not believe this. Practice shows that on the way to the destination, usually located in Asian countries, these goods are halted halfway, somewhere in Russia. Among these goods are many suspicious items, such as military goods, dual-use goods or cash."

He noted that enhanced controls mean that anyone heading to Russia will somehow encounter Estonian state officials.

"This will involve visual inspections and questioning for passengers. If there are any suspicions, additional checks of personal belongings will be carried out, including by using X-ray machines," Ligi said.

"Vehicles will also be inspected, with more thorough examinations if necessary, including the use of X-ray machines. As for goods, documents will be primarily checked and, if needed, additional inspections and X-ray scans will be conducted. In some cases, this may involve unloading, unpacking and counting the goods," he summarised.

Background:

There were reports earlier in July that Estonia may tighten customs controls at the border with Russia due to increasingly frequent attempts to smuggle sanctioned goods, including dual-use goods.

Estonian customs officials said that euros in cash, expensive branded goods, luxury wines and car parts are the most commonly smuggled goods from the EU to Russia.

