Ukrainian Parliament explains why it's so important for Ukraine to ratify Rome Statute

The ratification of the Rome Statute corresponds to Ukraine’s national interests, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) established by this document is one of the few international legal mechanisms of holding Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and other Russian war criminals accountable.

Source: Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Committee for Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, in a comment for Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merezhko stated that it is very important for Ukraine because the ICC is one of the few international legal mechanisms that allows prosecuting Russian war criminals, mainly Putin and several more individuals suspected of committing genocide against the Ukrainian people and other war crimes.

"Basically, as of today, this is the only efficient international legal mechanism that allows holding Russian war criminals accountable," Merezhko said.

He noted that Ukraine had signed the Rome Statute back in 2000, but this document was only submitted for ratification now.

"We have been promising this for a long time. For instance, we have a reference to the Rome Statute in the Constitution. This is an obligation that stems from the agreement between Ukraine and the EU about an associated membership. In fact, this is our obligation under an international agreement.

A number of security agreements, mainly with Germany, also mention Ukraine’s duty to ratify the Rome Statute as soon as possible. Most importantly, it is in our national interests; there are no risks, as we have agreed to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court," Merezhko added.

He noted that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine had made two statements concerning accepting the jurisdiction of the ICC.

"Without ratifying the statute, we will remain outside the processes. At the same time, we have, in fact, accepted the jurisdiction of the ICC. So we have certain commitments but no rights," Merezhko explained.

At the same time, he stressed that the ratification of the Rome Statute would not lead to persecution of Ukrainian soldiers.

He stated that an incident with Mexico shows the necessity to ratify the Rome Statute.

"A new president of this country invited Putin to her inauguration. But Mexico is a participant state of the Rome Statute. So she must respect an arrest warrant against Putin issued by the International Criminal Court.

Since Ukraine has not yet ratified the Statute, it is not a rightful member of the ICC and it is harder for us to raise this issue with Mexico."

Background: On 15 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a package of bills concerning the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

