ISW observes advance of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast

A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian forces continued to advance along the entire line of contact in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 18 August and have made some progress south-east of the town of Sudzha.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Military analysts reported that geolocation videos released on 17 August showed Russian troops striking a Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier in the north of Martynovka (north-east of Sudzha), indicating that Ukrainian forces had recently advanced there.

Advertisement:

A Russian military blogger claimed on 18 August that Ukrainian forces had captured Troitskoe (south of Korenevo and about two kilometres from the border) and advanced to Semenovka (north of Sudzha and about 24 kilometres from the border).

Geolocation footage released on 17 and 18 August indicates that Ukrainian forces continue to operate throughout the claimed maximum extent of the Ukrainian advance in Kursk Oblast.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 18 August:

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces continued assaults throughout their salient in Kursk Oblast on 18 August and marginally advanced southeast of Sudzha.

The Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast continues to force Russia to redeploy forces from elsewhere in the theatre, and likely subsequent phases of fighting within Russia will require more Russian manpower and materiel commitments to the area.

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian oil depot in Rostov Oblast that supplies oil to the Russian military on the night of 17-18 August.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Spokesperson Maria Zakharova denied that Russia planned to engage in reported negotiations with Ukraine and Qatar on a moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure.

Russian forces recently advanced near Kreminna and the city of Donetsk. Ukrainian forces regained previously lost positions near Siversk.

Support UP or become our patron!