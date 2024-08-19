Highest figure worldwide: WHO estimates number of Russian attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv. Photo: Okhmatdyt on Facebook

The World Health Organisation has confirmed that Russia has carried out 1,940 attacks on Ukrainian healthcare facilities since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Source: WHO, noting that such attacks have been taking place almost daily since December 2023

Details: The organisation says this is the highest rate it has ever recorded in any humanitarian emergency worldwide.

"For over 2.5 years now, 86% of all such attacks have impacted health facilities, with a significant proportion of such attacks involving heavy weapons. Moreover, WHO-verified attacks on health facilities have intensified significantly since December 2023 – occurring on a near-daily basis," the WHO stressed.

An average of 200 ambulances are being damaged or destroyed by Russian strikes every year since the full-scale invasion began.

"In 2024, we are observing a lot of double-tap attacks. Now we have more shelling of civilian infrastructure than before. We are losing colleagues – medical workers, nurses, doctors, paramedics.

In 2023, 24 deaths among healthcare workers and patients were documented. At the same time, 34 people were killed in Russian attacks on medical facilities from January till mid-August 2024.

The number of injuries this year has surpassed the totals for both 2023 and 2022, reaching 229 people. This indicates that one in four attacks on medical facilities has resulted in injuries.

The WHO reports that 42% of all attacks since 2022 have targeted primary healthcare services.

Secondary health care accounted for the majority of injuries and deaths in 2024, with one in five attacks resulting in injuries.

As for emergency medical care, every second attack resulted in injuries.

Background: Ukraine's Health Ministry reported that Russian attacks have completely destroyed buildings at 99 Ukrainian medical facilities since the start of the full-scale invasion, with over 200 facilities affected in total.

