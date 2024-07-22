All Sections
Russians have destroyed 214 medical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine since full-scale war began

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 22 July 2024, 14:55
The Russians have completely destroyed 214 medical facilities. Photo: Okhmatdyt

Over 200 facilities belonging to 99 medical institutions have been totally destroyed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Health 

Quote: "Attacks have damaged 1,642 medical facilities at 676 healthcare institutions and totally destroyed 214 facilities at 99 institutions. The Russians deliberately attack hospitals, maternity facilities, outpatient clinics and medical centres."

Details: The worst-hit medical institutions are located in frontline areas:

  • Kharkiv Oblast;
  • Donetsk Oblast;
  • Mykolaiv Oblast; 
  • Kherson Oblast;
  • Chernihiv Oblast;
  • Kyiv Oblast;
  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast;
  • Zaporizhzhia Oblast;
  • Sumy Oblast.

On 20 July, Russian forces damaged hospitals in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On 8 July, a Russian missile strike targeted the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, destroying and damaging buildings. In addition, seven people were killed as a result of damage caused by missile debris hitting the Adonis medical centre in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district.

The Russians also attacked a maternity hospital in Dnipro in late December 2023. Fortunately, all of the patients survived because they followed doctors to a shelter as soon as the air-raid warning was issued.

The Ministry of Health says medical infrastructure is being continually repaired, with 885 medical institution facilities repaired since the full-scale Russian invasion began. Most of these facilities are situated in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

