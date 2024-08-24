Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Kyiv to take part in the celebrations of Ukraine's Independence Day.

Source: Chancellery of the President of Poland

Quote: "The visit of President Andrzej Duda to Ukraine has begun. On the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's Independence, the President of the Republic of Poland is taking part in the celebrations."

#Kijów | Rozpoczęła się wizyta Prezydenta @AndrzejDuda w Ukrainie.



W 33. rocznicę Niepodległości Ukrainy Prezydent RP bierze udział w obchodach. pic.twitter.com/KCBFqnMhug — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) August 24, 2024

