Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Russian forces launched missiles and drones on the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) during the 26 August attack on Ukraine.

Source: a senior manager of a Ukrainian state-owned energy company told so to Forbes Ukraine on condition of anonymity

Details: The magazine says the Russians attempted to destroy the Kyiv HPP with various types of missiles and drones on the morning of 26 August.

The attack resulted in hits and damage, the manager told Forbes.

He stressed that there is no threat of a dam breach or critical damage to the plant.

Andrii Kovalenko, Director of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, stated on his Telegram channel that the situation at Kyiv HPP does not pose a threat, though he did not provide details about any potential damage.

Ukrhydroenergo, the operator of Ukrainian hydroelectric and pumped-storage hydroelectric plants, has not yet commented on the information.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russian attack on Ukraine had caused a lot of damage to the energy sector but that repairs were underway.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy transmission system operator, has ordered the introduction of rolling blackouts.

Power outages have been reported in some parts of Kyiv, with the city authorities saying this is due to the overall situation in the national power grid.

Kyiv is setting up invincibility centres across the city in response to the complicated situation in the power grid. [an invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

The Russian missile attack affected Ukraine's energy sector, which already took severe damage due to previous large-scale combined attacks, and the situation is challenging.

