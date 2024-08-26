Energy situation difficult after Russian attack – Ukrainian Energy Minister

Ukraine’s energy sector is under Russian missile attack, and the situation is difficult.

Source: Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Facebook

Quote: "The situation is difficult, and the aftermath of the attacks is being assessed. Power engineers are already working on mitigating the damage," he said.

Halushchenko said the Russians precisely targeted the energy sector. Earlier, Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national transmission systems operator, urgently implemented emergency power outages.

Background:

Ukrenergo has issued a directive to implement emergency power outages.

In some areas of Kyiv, there have been power supply disruptions, which city authorities attribute to the situation in the national energy grid.

Due to the challenging conditions in the energy system, invincibility centres will be set up across Kyiv [heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

