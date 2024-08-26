All Sections
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast

Economichna PravdaMonday, 26 August 2024, 17:42
People walk past destroyed buildings in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 4, 2022. Stock photo: Getty Images

A kindergarten destroyed by the Russians has been restored in Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast.

Source: a statement by Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure

Details: According to the statement, the project to equip the kindergarten was implemented by Lithuania’s Central Project Management Agency (CPVA). Lithuania and Taiwan contributed €500,000 for this purpose.

The kindergarten, named Pinocchio, is designed to accommodate 120 children and is one of three kindergartens in Borodianka that were demolished by the Russians. It was destroyed during Russian attacks in early March 2022.

The reconstruction of the Pinocchio kindergarten was funded by the Hope Foundation, an American NGO.

But in order to continue to provide education for the children, it was necessary to repair the external infrastructure and equip the kindergarten's interior, the Infrastructure Ministry said.

The project involved improving and restoring the external infrastructure of the kindergarten, building playgrounds with paths and gazebos, purchasing furniture and equipment (tables, sports equipment, and a kitchen), and equipping the play areas.

Background:  

  • The updated State Construction Norms (SCN) for Civil Protection Facilities, which took effect in November last year, contain very strict requirements for bomb shelters, which can be an obstacle to projects being implemented in Ukraine as it significantly increases the cost.

