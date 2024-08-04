Russians target infrastructure, high-rise buildings and shop in Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours: 15 civilians injured
Sunday, 4 August 2024, 08:27
Fifteen people, including one child, have been injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Russian military struck a critical infrastructure facility, a shop and residential areas of Kherson Oblast's settlements, namely 4 high-rise buildings and 11 houses. A gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a bus, cars and an ambulance have also been damaged.
Advertisement:
Russian attacks and airstrikes targeted the following populated areas on 3 August: Zymivnyk, Pryozerne, Antonivka, Sadove, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Beryslav, Lvove, Bilohirka, Mykhailivka, Dobrianka, Odradokamianka, Vysokopillia and the city of Kherson.
Support UP or become our patron!