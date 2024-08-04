All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians target infrastructure, high-rise buildings and shop in Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours: 15 civilians injured

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 August 2024, 08:27
Russians target infrastructure, high-rise buildings and shop in Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours: 15 civilians injured
The aftermath of one of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Fifteen people, including one child, have been injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russian military struck a critical infrastructure facility, a shop and residential areas of Kherson Oblast's settlements, namely 4 high-rise buildings and 11 houses. A gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a bus, cars and an ambulance have also been damaged.

Advertisement:

Russian attacks and airstrikes targeted the following populated areas on 3 August: Zymivnyk, Pryozerne, Antonivka, Sadove, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Beryslav, Lvove, Bilohirka, Mykhailivka, Dobrianka, Odradokamianka, Vysokopillia and the city of Kherson.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblast
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russian forces attack ambulance and injure 1 child and 3 adults in Kherson Oblast
Two civilians injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast
Russian attacks kill civilians in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on 2 August
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: