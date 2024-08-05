All Sections
Portrait of spy chief Kyrylo Budanov by Ukrainian artist Yevheniia Hapchynska sells for US$6,000

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 5 August 2024, 13:31
Portrait of spy chief Kyrylo Budanov by Ukrainian artist Yevheniia Hapchynska sells for US$6,000
"Budanov and the Magical Frog". Photo: Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram

Renowned Ukrainian artist Yevheniia Hapchynska has painted a portrait of Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, with his beloved frog, who lives in an aquarium in Budanov’s office. The piece has already been sold for US$6,000.

Source: a news story by TSN news service on the national 24/7 newscast 

Details: Hapchynska said her children had asked her to do a portrait of Budanov. 

Quote: "He’s a favourite of our entire family. There are few colours and few details [in the painting], but there is this famous charming smile that we all like so much," the artist shared.

Hapchynska says she has never been to Budanov's workplace, so she based his image on a single interview with him, taking freeze frames and examining the details.

The artist described the frog next to the general as "fairytale-like". She says the little creature appears to be "whispering something to the Defence Intelligence chief".

Hapchynska dubbed the portrait "Budanov and the Magic Frog" as soon as it was finished. After a few hours, she decided to erase the name, but was unable to do so, even though the paints can sometimes take a week to dry.

The artist's work has prompted a reaction from Budanov himself.

He mentioned that the frog is named Petro and has lived to a ripe old age – he’s 17 years old now. Budanov thanked the artist and her family for the inspiration.

"Thank you to Yevheniia, her warrior husband, and their children who inspire the artist to create her magical and beautiful world of paintings!" Budanov posted on Telegram.

