Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk reaches semi-finals at Paris 2024 Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 August 2024, 14:53
Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk reaches semi-finals at Paris 2024 Olympics
Photo: Champion

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Zhan Beleniuk, 33, has won his second match at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

In the quarter-finals, Beleniuk, who competes in the 87-kg weight category, defeated 33-year-old Kazakhstani Nursultan Tursynov 7-3.

In the semi-finals, scheduled for 19:45 Kyiv time, Zhan's opponent will be 22-year-old Iranian Alireza Mohmadipiani.

Background:

  • In the round of 16, Beleniuk defeated 27-year-old Chinese Qian Haitao 7-1. The medal matches in Greco-Roman wrestling will take place on Thursday, 8 August.
  • Beleniuk is the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion and Rio 2016 silver medallist.
  • Ukraine is also represented in Greco-Roman wrestling by Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Parviz Nasibov, who has also reached the Paris 2024 semi-finals, but in the 67-kg weight class.

