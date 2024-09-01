All Sections
Russia attacks grain lorry in Sumy Oblast, killing one person and injuring another – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 September 2024, 10:33
Russian troops launched a missile attack on a convoy of lorries carrying grain on the evening of 31 August on the Sumy-Kharkiv route near the village of Verkhnia Syrovatka, Sumy district, killing the driver.

Source: Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Oblast 

Details: The investigation suggests that the Russians attacked at around 20:30.

A 23-year-old lorry driver was killed, and four other drivers were injured in the attack.

One grain lorry caught fire, and about 20 were damaged.

 

