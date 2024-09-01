All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike centre of Kurakhove, killing 4 civilians – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 September 2024, 16:02
Russians strike centre of Kurakhove, killing 4 civilians – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kurakhove on 1 September. Photos: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 1 September, killing at least four people and injuring eight.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Russians deployed BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launchers to target the private housing area and apartment buildings in the city centre.

Advertisement:

Police and rescue workers are responding on the site.

The actual number of casualties has yet to be reported.

Update: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office has updated the information, reporting that four people have been killed and eight more injured as a result of the attack.

Advertisement:

As a result of the attack, three civilians sustained fatal injuries and have died on the spot. Another person has died in hospital.

Additionally, five women and three men have sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

In the city, apartment buildings, private houses and cars have been damaged.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kurakhove on 1 September
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces galvanise advance towards Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast – UK Defence Intelligence
Situation in main area of Russian offensive is challenging – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Russia captures Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: