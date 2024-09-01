Russians strike centre of Kurakhove, killing 4 civilians – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kurakhove on 1 September. Photos: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 1 September, killing at least four people and injuring eight.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Russians deployed BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launchers to target the private housing area and apartment buildings in the city centre.

Police and rescue workers are responding on the site.

The actual number of casualties has yet to be reported.



Update: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office has updated the information, reporting that four people have been killed and eight more injured as a result of the attack.

As a result of the attack, three civilians sustained fatal injuries and have died on the spot. Another person has died in hospital.

Additionally, five women and three men have sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

In the city, apartment buildings, private houses and cars have been damaged.



The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kurakhove on 1 September Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

