Russian messaging service Telegram has begun to cooperate with the French investigative authorities following the arrest of its founder, Pavel Durov.

Source: Libération, a daily newspaper in France

Details: Telegram has already complied with requests from the Office for Minors (Ofmin), an agency of the French national police and gendarmerie, in several criminal investigations.

The platform has provided information that could help identify certain suspects in several cases. Among them are cases of paedophile crimes, Libération noted.

"The doors are really opening," Johanna Brousse, head of the J3 department, which deals with cybercrime at the Paris prosecutor's office, told the newspaper.

Libération said the changes are so unprecedented that the French prosecutor's office has begun reopening cold cases.

Background:

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has stressed the need to de-anonymise Telegram channels and noted that the messaging app poses a threat to Ukraine's national security.

Telegram changed its rules to allow moderation of private chats following the arrest of its CEO, Pavel Durov.

