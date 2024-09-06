Telegram to start moderating private chats after its founder's arrest

Telegram is changing its rules to allow moderation of private chats following the arrest of its CEO Pavel Durov.

Source: TechCrunch, an American global online newspaper specialising in high-tech coverage

Details: Telegram is changing its stance towards the illegal use of its messenger a few days after CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France for supposedly failing to crack down on content that violates the law.

The app has expanded the scope of its moderators to include private chats. For the first time, users in private chats can flag illegal content for review.

Previously, all Telegram chats and group chats were reportedly private and not subject to processing requests.

The platform has now introduced an email address for automatic takedown requests, encouraging users to provide links to content requiring moderator attention.

It is unclear how these changes affect Telegram's ability to respond to law enforcement requests, if at all. The company has previously complied with court orders by disclosing some user information.

Background:

The Telegram Messenger has US$2.4bn in liabilities maturing in 2026.

French law enforcement officials charged Durov with 12 crimes related to Telegram.

