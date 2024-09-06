All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Telegram to start moderating private chats after its founder's arrest

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 6 September 2024, 12:51
Telegram to start moderating private chats after its founder's arrest
Stock photo: Getty Images

Telegram is changing its rules to allow moderation of private chats following the arrest of its CEO Pavel Durov.

Source: TechCrunch, an American global online newspaper specialising in high-tech coverage

Details: Telegram is changing its stance towards the illegal use of its messenger a few days after CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France for supposedly failing to crack down on content that violates the law.

Advertisement:

The app has expanded the scope of its moderators to include private chats. For the first time, users in private chats can flag illegal content for review.

Previously, all Telegram chats and group chats were reportedly private and not subject to processing requests.

The platform has now introduced an email address for automatic takedown requests, encouraging users to provide links to content requiring moderator attention.

Advertisement:

It is unclear how these changes affect Telegram's ability to respond to law enforcement requests, if at all. The company has previously complied with court orders by disclosing some user information.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: