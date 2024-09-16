All Sections
Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 September 2024, 08:05
Ekonomichna Pravda announces forum: Ukrainian exports – is the window opening?
Sevgil Musaieva, Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda, at last year's forum on Ukrainian export. Photo: Ekonomichna Pravda

Ekonomichna Pravda is announcing the second annual forum dedicated to Ukrainian exports.

The event will bring together representatives from various domestic business sectors, for whom exporting products is not merely a means of surviving the war but also a conscious decision for their own growth and support of the nation's economy as a whole.

The forum provides an opportunity for business leaders, representatives from the government, the non-governmental sector and logistics companies to discuss progress in solving issues related to Ukrainian exports, along with the challenges and future prospects.

For us, it’s not just about holding a meeting but fostering a dialogue among all parties, which will lead to concrete solutions.

Please follow the link to purchase tickets. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, 25 September 2024, beginning at 15:00 Kyiv Time.

Forum programme:

Registration begins at 14:00

15:00-15:20: Public interview with representatives from Ukraine's Ministry of Economy and Ministry for Restoration

How to combat other countries’ protectionism towards their domestic producers, what steps will the state take to boost exports of Ukrainian goods, and what infrastructure projects will be developed to unlock Ukraine’s domestic potential?

An interview conducted by Ekonomichna Pravda’s acting editor-in-chief with representatives from the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry for Restoration.

15:30-16:20: Panel 1: Heavyweights of Ukrainian exports. A frank dialogue with representatives of major businesses and specialised organisations on problems and challenges.

16:20-17:00: Discussion with international financial organisations on how Ukrainian businesses can find customers abroad and expand their markets.

Moderated by Hlib Vyshlinskyi, Executive Director of the Centre for Economic Strategy.

17:30-18:20 Panel 2: Expansion or Conquest? What really motivates Ukrainian medium-sized businesses to enter foreign markets?

18:45-19:30 Panel 3: Small and Medium Businesses for Export. How can small and medium-sized businesses enter foreign markets? Successful and less successful real-life case studies.

Ukreximbank and INTERPIPE are the event's general partners, with additional support from KERNEL, UKRNAFTA, and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the purchase of pickup trucks for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, an initiative organised by Ukrainska Pravda journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Dmytro Riasnyi.

економікаexport
