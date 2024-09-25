Cyberattacks on Ukraine: State Special Communications Service of Ukraine announces changes in Russian hackers' tactics

The first half of 2024 saw a shift in the focus of Russian hackers' cyberattacks to everything directly related to the theatre of operations and attacks on service providers.

Source: the analytical report Russian Cyber Operations H1'2024, prepared by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP)

Quote: "At the start of the invasion in 2022, the enemy focused on attempts to destroy IT systems in the critical infrastructure sector, as well as obtaining databases and lists. They were also actively conducting campaigns against media and commercial organisations. Hostile hackers attacked obvious flaws and vulnerabilities and exploited easy opportunities."

Details: Last year, their strategy gradually shifted to consolidating and covertly obtaining information and using the cyber component to obtain feedback on the results of their kinetic attacks. The SSSCIP states that IT has shown itself to be an industry that has recovered quickly from hacks and become stronger.

"In 2024, we are observing a shift in the focus of enemy hackers to everything that is directly related to the theatre of war and supply chain attacks, with the aim of remaining invisible for as long as possible, maintaining a presence in Ukrainian systems that have a connection with war and state activities," the service said.

The experts' report reveals new trends in cyber threats, analyses how the tactics and goals of Russian hacker groups have changed, what new threats have emerged and what lessons Ukrainian cyberdefenders have learnt from this experience.

