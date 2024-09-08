Ukrainian intelligence launches successful cyberattack on Russia, marking Ukraine's Military Intelligence Day

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) conducted a successful cyberattack on Russian web resources on 7 September, congratulating Russians on the Day of Ukrainian Military Intelligence, celebrated annually on 7 September.

Source: a statement from DIU on Telegram

Details: "On 7 September 2024, cyber specialists from DIU attacked a number of Russian online resources involved in the genocidal war," DIU reported.

Ukrainian intelligence noted that the attack had targeted companies involved in the war against Ukraine, along with those involved in the development of Russia's military infrastructure.

The firms in question are SMKomplekt EK, KristElKom, KonturNIRS, Chip-prof, Chelyabinsk Plant of Industrial Modernisation, Sibinstrument, Smetka.ru and several others. The Simferopol Forum also came under attack.

"The cyber operation resulted in DIU specialists gaining access to 14 servers, destroying the internal infrastructure of the attacked targets by erasing system files, databases and backups," the statement added.

The cyber specialists also posted congratulations on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine on the websites of the attacked resources.

