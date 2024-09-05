All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian authorities claim naval drones attacked Novorossiysk overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 5 September 2024, 03:29
Russian authorities claim naval drones attacked Novorossiysk overnight
An uncrewed surface vessel. Stock photo: open sources

Andrei Kravchenko, Mayor of Novorossiysk, Russia, has claimed that naval drones attacked the city on the night of 4-5 September.

Source: Kravchenko on Telegram; Telegram-based Russian news outlet ASTRA

Quote: "An attack by uncrewed surface vessels is being repelled.

Advertisement:

A special note to residents of the first shoreline: do not go outside! Stay inside [a room] with no windows."

Details: The sounds of gunfire rang out in the city.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 150 pieces of equipment in one day
US may publicly accuse Russia of trying to interfere in US elections
Russian diplomat summoned to Lithuanian Foreign Ministry over Russian attacks on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: