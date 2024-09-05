Russian authorities claim naval drones attacked Novorossiysk overnight
Thursday, 5 September 2024, 03:29
Andrei Kravchenko, Mayor of Novorossiysk, Russia, has claimed that naval drones attacked the city on the night of 4-5 September.
Source: Kravchenko on Telegram; Telegram-based Russian news outlet ASTRA
Quote: "An attack by uncrewed surface vessels is being repelled.
A special note to residents of the first shoreline: do not go outside! Stay inside [a room] with no windows."
Details: The sounds of gunfire rang out in the city.
