The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) has dismissed Dmytro Kuleba as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Voice (Holos) faction, on Telegram

Details: The decision was voted for by 243 MPs.

Kuleba has not come to the Verkhovna Rada to deliver his report on the work done while in office, Zhelezniak added.

