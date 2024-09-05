All Sections
Austria ready to become platform for negotiations and recalls Putin's "peaceful" statements

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 5 September 2024, 18:18
Austria ready to become platform for negotiations and recalls Putin's peaceful statements
Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of Austria. Stock photo: Getty Images

Austria is ready to host negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which "must take place without preconditions and at eye level".

Source: Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of Austria on Twitter (X), reports European Pravda

Details: Negammer wrote that the country "takes note of the Russian president’s statements regarding his openness for peace talks with Ukraine" and is ready to "serve as a venue for negotiations".

Quote from Karl Nehammer: "Any negotiations must take place without preconditions and at eye level. Austria will be ready to support a just and lasting peace based on international law and to serve as a venue for negotiations as the seat of the OSCE." 

Background: 

  • Karl Nehammer had called for de-escalation and negotiations amid a fire incident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
  • German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff said in August that Russia is not ready for peace talks with Ukraine.

