Austria is ready to host negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which "must take place without preconditions and at eye level".

Source: Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of Austria on Twitter (X), reports European Pravda

Details: Negammer wrote that the country "takes note of the Russian president’s statements regarding his openness for peace talks with Ukraine" and is ready to "serve as a venue for negotiations".

Quote from Karl Nehammer: "Any negotiations must take place without preconditions and at eye level. Austria will be ready to support a just and lasting peace based on international law and to serve as a venue for negotiations as the seat of the OSCE."

Background:

Karl Nehammer had called for de-escalation and negotiations amid a fire incident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff said in August that Russia is not ready for peace talks with Ukraine.

