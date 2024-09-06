All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

If Russia doesn't launch any large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, winter will go well – Ukraine's Energy Minister

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 6 September 2024, 13:51
If Russia doesn't launch any large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, winter will go well – Ukraine's Energy Minister
Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is expected to experience winter with normal power supply conditions, provided there are no new large-scale Russian strikes on the energy sector.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko in a speech to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament)

Details: "If there are no strikes that critically impact the power grid, we will get through the winter with a normal power supply. However, if such strikes do occur, predicting their effect on the system is challenging," he said.

Advertisement:

He noted that estimates for the autumn-winter period predicting "rolling blackouts lasting 20 or 18 hours" are very conditional and have nothing to do with reality.

Background: Optimistic scenarios predict that during the autumn and winter period, power outages in Ukraine will last up to 12 hours a day, while pessimistic scenarios foresee outages lasting up to 20 hours.

Support UP or become our patron!

energy
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
energy
Ukraine's Minister of Energy on Zelenskyy's gigawatt plan: hundreds of megawatts of generation already installed
Sweden to give €44 million to boost Ukraine's energy system
Power engineers repair damaged power line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: