If Russia doesn't launch any large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, winter will go well – Ukraine's Energy Minister

Ukraine is expected to experience winter with normal power supply conditions, provided there are no new large-scale Russian strikes on the energy sector.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko in a speech to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament)

Details: "If there are no strikes that critically impact the power grid, we will get through the winter with a normal power supply. However, if such strikes do occur, predicting their effect on the system is challenging," he said.

He noted that estimates for the autumn-winter period predicting "rolling blackouts lasting 20 or 18 hours" are very conditional and have nothing to do with reality.

Background: Optimistic scenarios predict that during the autumn and winter period, power outages in Ukraine will last up to 12 hours a day, while pessimistic scenarios foresee outages lasting up to 20 hours.

