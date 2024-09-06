All Sections
Ukrainian government approves dismissal of Zakarpattia Oblast head

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 6 September 2024, 14:11
Ukrainian government approves dismissal of Zakarpattia Oblast head
Viktor Mykyta. Photo: Facebook

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers (the government) approved the dismissal of Viktor Mykyta as head of the Zakarpattia Oblast State Administration on 6 September.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament)

Quote: "The dismissal of Viktor Mykyta as the head of the Zakarpattia Oblast State Administration has been approved."

Details: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Ukrainian MP from the Holos (Voice) party, had previously hinted that Mykyta would probably be appointed deputy head of the President's Office, replacing Oleksii Kuleba, who took over the Infrastructure Ministry on 5 September.

For reference: Mykyta was born in 1979 in the village of Ilnytsia in Zakarpattia Oblast. He graduated from Zakarpattia Forestry Technical College with a focus on technology, economics, and woodworking planning, earning a qualification as a technologist-economist. In 2002, he completed his studies at the National Academy of Internal Affairs with a law degree.

Background: On 10 December 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Viktor Mykyta, a former Security Service officer, as the head of the Zakarpattia Oblast State Administration. At the time, the President's Office said that Mykyta had worked in law enforcement "in various positions" since 2003.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zakarpattia OblastCabinet of Minister (government)local government
