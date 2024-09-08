Russians attack gardens in Donetsk Oblast, killing 3 women – photos

The Russian military killed three women and injured two men in Cherkaske (Donetsk Oblast) on the morning of 8 September.

Details: According to the investigation, at 10:30, the Russian troops deployed a multiple rocket launcher system to attack the village of Cherkaske, Kramatorsk district.

Two local women aged 43 and 53 were killed as a result of cluster munitions hitting the villagers' gardens.

Another woman, 45, sustained fatal injuries inside her house.

In addition, a man, 48, and the husband of one of the deceased women sustained shrapnel wounds and a craniocerebral injury. The wounded were taken to hospital.

The windows, facades and fences of at least 9 houses and a car were damaged.

