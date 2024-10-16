Romanian government approves provisions on F-16 training for Ukrainians

On Wednesday, 16 October, the Romanian government approved the legal processes and conditions for the training of Ukrainian personnel operating F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Digi24, citing Mihai Constantin, spokesperson for the Romanian Government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Constantin said the resolution was passed to fulfil "the commitment undertaken by Romania at the NATO summit in Vilnius".

"The government has approved the legal procedures and conditions for the training of Ukrainian personnel who will operate F-16 aircraft, which will take place at the 86th Fetești airbase," he told reporters.

According to the spokesman, this is Romania’s contribution towards providing Ukrainian personnel with the expertise they need to operate, maintain and repair F-16s.

"In the context of the ongoing war on Romania's borders, providing this support is an investment in national and allied security, which can be a signal of the solidarity of the European Union, NATO and partner countries," Constantin added.

Ukraine's Minister of Defence, Rustem Umierov, confirmed for the first time in September that Ukrainian pilots would begin training on F-16s in Romania following discussions with his Romanian counterpart Angel Tîlvăr.

The Romanian side later confirmed that training had begun for the first group of Ukrainian pilots, with practical training set to begin before the end of the year.

