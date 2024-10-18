All Sections
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 18 October 2024, 09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that Ukraine will receive another tranche of aid under the Ukraine Facility programme by the end of 2024, with the total amount reaching €50 billion.

Source: Von der Leyen during a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen reiterated that the Ukraine Facility provides €50 billion in investments over four years, from 2024 to 2027, which are allocated based on Ukraine's implementation of its reform plan.

Quote: "We see a lot of progress. Thanks to this progress, we have already disbursed over €12 billion and we expect another tranche to be disbursed before the end of the year."

Background: The previous tranche, amounting to nearly €4.2 billion, was released to Ukraine in August 2024 as part of the Ukraine Facility programme. 

European Commission
